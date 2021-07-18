Ananya Panday, mother Bhavana and sister Rysa paint the town red in THIS throwback photo; SEE

Actor Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen throwback picture from the Khaali Peeli actor’s childhood days. The Kapoor trio can be seen tripling in red ensembles.

On Saturday evening, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s mother travelled down the memory lane to share a never-seen-before picture alongside her two daughters. However, what surprised fans more is that the Kapoor trio was seen donning red matching ensembles in the rare throwback photo. Mom Bhavan Panday shares a contagious smile as she embraces little Ananya and sister Rysa in a side hug. Meanwhile, both Ananya and Rysa reciprocate their mother’s gesture with a smile.

Bhavana Panday has donned a pale red dress unlike daughters Ananya and Rysa, who gleefully stare at the camera in bright red attires. While Ananya is spotted in a curly hairdo, on the other hand, Rysa is giving a meek smile wearing a floral headband. The adorable photo was shared alongside a ladybug and heart emoticons online. As soon as the throwback picture surfaced online, it garnered thousands of likes in no time. Users also hailed them as the ‘prettiest trio’ and ‘queens’ on the photo-sharing application.

Take a look:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.

Credits :Bhavana Panday Instagram

