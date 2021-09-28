Ananya Panday nails THIS difficult Yoga pose standing upside down; PIC inside

Yoga is one of the best forms of exercise for any individual. There are many Bollywood celebrities who practice Yoga and preach to their fans and followers to adapt to this healthy lifestyle. Well, we have always seen Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others always posting their pictures and videos doing Yoga. And now we have Ananya Panday to get added to this list. A picture of the younger star nailing a difficult Yoga pose has surfaced on the internet and fans are loving it.

In the picture that has been going viral on the internet, we can see Ananya Panday in the head down and feet up position. The actress was in the Yoga studio and her instructor is standing behind her in the picture. Ananya can be seen wearing a white sports bra and pink gym tights. She has rested both her elbows on the floor and with its support, she has her head on the floor too. One of her legs is straight up and the other is bent.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . The film marks the trio’s first outing together. She is also gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.

