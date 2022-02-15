Ananya Panday is a natural beauty in white kurta as she gets papped outside Dharma office; PICS

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan. The film and her performance have been getting a lot of praise from the fans and critics. Well, it is always a delight for the fans to watch the actress whenever she steps out of her house. Even today when Ananya stepped out, paps did not leave a chance to click her. The actress gave major desi girl vibes as she donned traditional attire. Ananya was clicked outside the Dharma office in Mumbai.

In the picture, we can see Ananya Panday wearing a white Kurta with blue patterns on it and the borders had lacework. She paired her white kurta with white pyjama that too had lacework. The actress left her hair open and kept it on one side and flaunted her jhumka. She completed her look with blue coloured evil eye footwear that looked too catchy. Ananya held a blue coloured file, we wonder if a film is in the pipeline?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest project Gehraiyaan where she starred alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Talking about her personal life, she is rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Recently, the two stars were spotted together as they headed to Shahid’s house. In fact, the two even keep commenting on each other’s posts on social media.

