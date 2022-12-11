Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda flash cute smiles as they pose alongside their mommies in style; SEE PICS

It was a starry night in B-Town on Saturday evening as several high-profile celebrities arrived in style at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday bash. Among those, Ananya Panday , Bhavana Pandey , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda , Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were in attendance. And now, in the latest development, new pictures of the bash have surfaced online that you shouldn’t miss.

In the latest development, Bhavana Panday has dropped pictures of the bash wherein Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and more can be seen posing together in style. She captioned this post: “Friends and Daughters” with a bunch of black heart emojis.

In another picture, Bhavana can be seen posing alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Have a look at the glimpses here.