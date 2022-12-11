Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda flash cute smiles as they pose alongside their mommies in style; SEE PICS
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and her friend Navya Naveli Nanda were all smiles as they were papped together in style at a party held on Saturday. And now, new pictures have surfaced on social media.
It was a starry night in B-Town on Saturday evening as several high-profile celebrities arrived in style at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday bash. Among those, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were in attendance. And now, in the latest development, new pictures of the bash have surfaced online that you shouldn’t miss.
Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, and more flash adorable smiles as they pose alongside their mommies
In the latest development, Bhavana Panday has dropped pictures of the bash wherein Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and more can be seen posing together in style. She captioned this post: “Friends and Daughters” with a bunch of black heart emojis.
In another picture, Bhavana can be seen posing alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Navya-Siddhant and Kiara-Sidharth exit from the party together. What’s brewing?
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi grabbed headlines after they were spotted exiting together from the party in a car. Some news reports suggest that they both have been dating each other for quite some time now.
Adding up, Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also exited together from the bash in a car. If news reports are to be believed, the couple are planning to tie the knot next year. Well, only time will tell what the future holds for the couple.
