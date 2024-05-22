Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda wish 'best girl' Suhana Khan on birthday: 'There's no one like you'

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Ananya Panday are B-town besties who are often spotted together at multiple events. Today, May 22, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older.

Hence, her besties took the opportunity to show their love for her by dropping adorable birthday posts on social media. Read on!

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda wish Suhana Khan on her birthday

Suhana Khan is a youngster who has spent her childhood with other B-town kids like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others. Hence, they have grown up to be the best of friends, always having each other’s back.

As the clock struck 12, her best mates took to social media to drop warm birthday posts for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday shared a picture of them from the stadium cheering for SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

She penned in her post, “Happy birthday to my best girl! There’s no one like you in the whole wide world I love you suzie. @suhanakhan2 this pic is us at our happiest doing what we love the most.” Following suit, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a cute photo of the birthday girl in a black polka dot dress. She wished her with a “Happy birthday Suhana” message and a red heart emoji. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, Suhana was joined by Agastya Nanda, Ananya, and Shanaya Kapoor at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where SRK’s team KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and cemented their spot in the IPL 2024 finale.

Suhana Khan’s work front

The birthday girl followed the footsteps of her father and stepped into the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar's teen drama-musical The Archies released on OTT. She was joined by an impressive ensemble cast of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

The actress will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film King in which she will share screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by Red Chilies Entertainment, the film will mark Suhana’s big-screen debut.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan laid down 7 rules for his princess’ potential boyfriend