Ananya Panday on nepotism: We have an advantage and since I've got the chance, it's unfair for me to waste it

Before her big Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday was in the news for whether or not Chunky Panday’s daughter will be able to live up to the expectations of everyone and whether she will prove her mettle and cut 2, Ananya Panday won hearts when she made her debut in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, however, Ananya’s role was praised so much that the young actress bagged best debut award at various award shows. That said, post SOTY 2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and next, she has a line-up of films which include Khaali Peeli and Fighter

Now ever since her debut film, Ananya Panday is always quizzed about the topic of Nepotism since she happens to be the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Ananya has always maintained that as opposed to non star kids, stars kids have an advantage as they have easier access to people from the industry. Talking about the debate around nepotism, Ananya said that she still agrees that star kids have an advantage as they get to meet people and they have easier access to people from the industry as they have grown up around them. “But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud,” shared Ananya.

Also, Ananya got talking about Khaali Peeli and why she is excited for the film. In an interview, Ananya said that she is very excited about Khaali Peeli film as it is a special film for her as she thinks that every memory of this film has been fun and exciting. Moving on, Ananya added that Khaali Peeli is a different film that she is doing and what was interesting about the film was the fact that she and Ishaan got to spend a lot of time in Khaali Peeli taxi. “Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the film which is exciting for me as I have never done that before,” added Ananya. Besides Khaali Peeli, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and and, Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out Ananya Panday's still with Vijay Deverakonda from Fighter here:

