Ananya Panday never misses a chance to pamper herself & her latest boomerang video is proof; Take a look

Ananya Panday has recently shared a boomerang video from the sets of the Khaali Peeli in which she is seen getting indulged in some self pampering. Check out her latest video.

Despite being just two films old, Ananya Panday enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. The stunning beauty made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 last year along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. She is currently on cloud nine as her last release Pati, Patni Aur Woh has performed well at the box office. The actress has also been praised for her stellar performance as Tapasya in the movie.

After having welcomed the New Year with a blast with her friends and folks, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Recently, the SOTY 2 actress has shared a new boomerang video from the sets in which she can be seen indulging in some self – pampering! Yes, you heard it right. Ananya is seen putting on a ground coffee and coconut oil scrub on her face as she puts on a quirky face for the video.

Check out Ananya Panday’s latest boomerang video below:

Talking about Khaali Peeli, Ananya has been paired up opposite ’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the movie. Ishaan has already shown his acting prowess in Dhadak and is all set to spread his magic again in Khaali Peeli too. Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, the movie also features Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

