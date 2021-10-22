Ananya Panday not nervous about the NCB summons in Aryan Khan drugs case: Report

‘Liger’ actress Ananya Panday has been embroiled in the Aryan Khan drugs case over the alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan. Ananya visited the NCB office today for the second time in a row. It is being learned that Ananya has been summoned by NCB yet again to appear before the agency on Monday. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail has been rejected and he is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail. Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance yesterday post-Aryan’s arrest as he went to visit his son at the jail.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the family spoke about Ananya over her summons by NCB and said, “It is just a part of the protocol; the NCB came home, only handed over the papers, and left. She is certainly not nervous about the summons. In fact, she just completed her work commitments before she left for the NCB office. Why are people making it out to be a big issue?" The source further added, “She is cooperating with the agency and answering all the queries asked by the NCB".

Ananya made her foray into the world of Hindi films with ‘Student of the Year 2’ and currently has many projects in the pipeline. Ananya has finished filming for her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra which costars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya has signed up to collaborate with Siddhant yet again in another venture titled ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ produced by Zoya Akhtar. Meanwhile, Ananya will also be seen in ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda.

