Ananya Panday on BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor making their debut: ‘We all had this collective dream…’

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released and much-loved film Dream Girl 2, in which she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has some exciting projects lined up ahead. Recently, in an interview, Ananya was asked about her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor making their debuts. While Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Shanaya will make her debut in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. Ananya said that the three of them have always dreamt of becoming actors. She also recalled the acting games they would play as kids.

Ananya Panday on her besties Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan making their debut

In a conversation with Filmfare, Ananya Panday spoke about Shanaya and Suhana making their debuts soon, and said, “You know we all had this collective dream while growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We used to play acting games together, do mimicry.” She further added that they have hours of footage of them playing the acting games, wherein Suhana would play the mother, while Ananya and Shanaya would be the daughters.

“We have so many videos. Like Suhana would be the mother and Shanaya and I would be the daughters. And Suhana would be shouting at us because she was the tiny one. We have hours of footage. We’ve had so many memories and spoken about everything under the sun,” said Ananya.

Ananya Panday said that now, most of their conversations revolve around work and what they have been doing. She added that while they don’t get to meet as much, as everyone is busy shooting for their respective films, it is sweet that they are all ‘living their dream’.

Ananya Panday on work front

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chatuvedi. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also marks the acting debuts of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor recently concluded the first shooting schedule of her upcoming debut film Vrushabha.

