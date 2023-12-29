Ananya Panday on dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'I don't talk about my relationship on social media'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for their alleged romance. The duo first sparked dating rumors when they were seen attending Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash in 2022. Since then, they have been spotted together on various occasions, fueling their relationship rumors. Amid dating rumors, Ananya Panday has now revealed that she will never talk about her relationship on social media and also opened up about modern relationships.

Ananya Panday talks about modern relationships amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Talking to India Today, Ananya Panday reacted to modern relationships amid the constant linkup rumors with The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She said, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Ananya Panday says she doesn't need fake accounts to stalk people

Revealing how she would most definitely get possessive if her partner liked some other girl's hot pictures on social media, Ananya added that she is also not someone to have a finsta or fake Instagram account to stalk people online.

When asked about creating a fake Instagram account for the sake of stalking her ex or her contemporaries, Ananya replied, "I have my own Instagram account for that. We don't need a fake account."

Ananya Panday's work front

The actress is currently enjoying the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Netflix film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends- through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together.

