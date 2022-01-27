Ananya Panday opens up on the central theme of Gehraiyaan: ‘I don’t think infidelity is a modern issue’

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama flick Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Speaking of the plot of the movie, the trailer depicts a twisted relationship between two couples. With a pinch of love triangle and infidelity, Gehraiyaan is touted to take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Ananya Panday candidly spoke about her thoughts on modern relationships and infidelity.

According to Ananya Panday, infidelity is not a modern issue; instead it has existed in our society for a long time. The actor explained how people are beginning to acknowledge the issue and that’s what the makers of Gehraiyaan have also tried to do. Reportedly, for Ananya infidelity is an absolute deal breaker in a relationship.

She said, “I honestly don't think it's a modern issue. I feel like it's a thing that has always existed in our society. Maybe, we are acknowledging it more now, maybe we are talking about it more now. I think it's a start, a subject that we are addressing in cinema with 'Gehraiyaan'. I feel like our film is different from other films that dealt with infidelity, because it's not about finding your soul mate after marriage, it's kind of just observing how four people are behaving in such a situation. Personally, infidelity is a huge deal breaker for me. But I have been listening to what everyone has been saying, and I guess it does totally depend on the situation.”

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. As the release date of the movie is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehraiyaan will not be released theatrically. Instead, the movie will have an OTT premier on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime.

