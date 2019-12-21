Ananya Panday opens up on choosing roles; Says she's open to do grey characters but NOT sexist films

Ananya Panday talks about choosing roles, tasting stardom at 21, work-life balance and much more.

Ananya Panday has had the most eventful year. Marking her big debut with Student of The Year and basking in the glory of her recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is on cloud 9 to have received such a warm welcome in Bollywood. Despite being just a year old in the industry, the young starlet has signed two more films, namely, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and another untitled project with . At 21, Ananya Panday has tasted success at a young age and she loves her work.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya spoke about her career, films, and choice of roles in length. Expressing her love for acting, she revealed that she feels fortunate to have become an actor and to have spent her birthday working. On her way up the ladder of success, Ananya is being offered a number of films, however, she has a criterion to pick a script. Ananya says that she is open to playing negative and grey characters but chooses to keep away from misogynistic and sexist films.

Being a millennial star, she is well aware of the social responsibility on her shoulders and says that she would never do a film that spreads out a wrong or hurtful message and goes against her moral values.

Ananya also spoke about striking a balance between work and personal life. She feels that being in showbiz at the age of 21, she seldom finds herself missing out on a lot of things. There are times when she wishes to be with friends and family but her busy schedule doesn't allow her to do so. However, this is the life that she chose for herself and something that she wanted since her childhood, hence, she is happy with her career and doesn't wish to trade it for anything else.

