Ananya Panday opens up on future Hollywood plans, reveals she would love to play Zendaya's Euphoria character.

Ananya Panday's recent performance in Gehraiyaan was widely appreciated from all corners. A step up from her masala flicks, this young actor has some more big ticket films in the pipeline like Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In a recent chat with ETimes, Ananya was asked what she thinks of other stars like Zendaya of her age that have already become global stars.

Revealing her love for the Spider-Man actor, Ananya said, "I am so happy that you spoke about Zendaya because she is phenomenal! Euphoria is my favourite show." The hit web series in which Zendaya plays a troubled teenager has resonated with millions across the globe.

Ananya added, "As an actor, I don't want to tie myself down to anything. So I would love to play a character like that."

When asked if Hollywood is a possibility in the near future, Ananya said, "I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT, the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?"

Speaking about her first pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya did not reveal much but said, "I went to the US last to shoot for LIGER. We shot with Mike Tyson there. It was so exciting. That's all I am going to say about the film right now."

Liger is slated to release in August 2022.

ALSO READ: PICS: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor ooze oomph at Saturday dinner; Khushi Kapoor joins