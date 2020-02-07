Ananya Panday OPENS UP on how her parents react to her success: They don’t want to be too involved

Post Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Even though Ananya Panday is just two films old in the industry, having made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya has been winning hearts with her acting prowess. Post SOTY2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednaker and the film went on to become a big success. Now as we speak, Ananya Panday is shooting for her next film- Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter wherein she will play the role of a Mumbai girl, and looking at her graph, it reflects of immense growth.

Now we are sure that just like all parents, even Ananya’s parents- Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, must be super happy and extremely proud of their little one for making it big in the industry. And during a recent interview, when Ananya Panday was asked if her parents are really proud of her for having achieved so much in such a short span of time, Ananya said, “They are very happy. Parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. I’m so happy my parents are seeing my success. They’ve always emphasised on me living a very balanced life. I began working at a young age, they always try and make time for me to chill, enjoy and live a normal life.”

Now since daddy Chunky also comes from the world of showbiz, we are sure that he must have given his advice to his darling daughter on the ups and downs of the showbiz and when Ananya was asked if her parents are worried as to how will she handle the volatile nature of the film business, Ananya says that her dad has let her do her own thing and make her own mistakes. “They don’t want to be too involved because they want me to have my own journey. They don’t want for me to, later on in my life, have any regrets, so they let me do my own thing,” she shared. Post Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

