Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response for Gehraiyaan: My phone hasn’t stopped ringing

Fans are going gaga over the latest release Gehraiyaan on the digital platform. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. With its refreshing cast, unique storyline, and noteworthy soundtrack, the film has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Ananya Panday who plays the role of Tia, has also received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Well, the actress is also on cloud nine and said that she is happy that people are resonating with her character.

Opening up about the film's response, Ananya shares, “The response to the film has been so overwhelming and gratifying. I have been getting so many messages and calls since last night. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. I’m glad that so many people have resonated with Tia in such a big way.” As Tia, Ananya has presented a new side to herself as an actor with her restrained and mature performance in the film. Ananya, who started her acting career with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 followed by Pati Patni, Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli has so far been seen in a bubbly avatar, full of life.

With Gehraiyaan, Ananya has taken up the most complex and layered character that she has ever played. Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur are also seen in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha (Deepika), Tia (Ananya), Zain (Siddhant), and Karan (Dhairya).

Also Read: Gehraiyaan Celeb Review: Soni Razdan to Sanya Malhotra, stars praise Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant's film