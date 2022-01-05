Ananya Panday opts for casuals and follows COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

With the rising Omicron cases in the country, the state government has imposed several restrictions. They are even urging people to follow the COVID-19 protocols and always wear a mask. Even the celebrities, who are stepping out, are spotted wearing a mask and asking shutterbugs to maintain distance while clicking pictures. Today, Ananya Panday was seen in the city and she was also adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and wearing the mask. The actress was seen in casuals.

She was wearing black colour jegging paired with a black colour t-shirt. Her hair was tied up in a bun style and while entering the building, Ananya came out and posed for the shutterbugs. The actress did not remove the mask and waved at them. Even yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen outside Anand Pandit’s residence in the mask. He was waved but did not remove the mask. Today, in the morning, a staff member of Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, as reported.

Coming back to Ananya, today, the makers of Gehraiyaan announced that the film is not releasing on January 5 but on February 11 on Amazon Prime.