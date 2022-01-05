Ananya Panday opts for casuals and follows COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS
She was wearing black colour jegging paired with a black colour t-shirt. Her hair was tied up in a bun style and while entering the building, Ananya came out and posed for the shutterbugs. The actress did not remove the mask and waved at them. Even yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen outside Anand Pandit’s residence in the mask. He was waved but did not remove the mask. Today, in the morning, a staff member of Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, as reported.
Coming back to Ananya, today, the makers of Gehraiyaan announced that the film is not releasing on January 5 but on February 11 on Amazon Prime.
Check the pictures here:
Apart from this, the actress also has Liger in her kitty. Well, she recently had revealed that the trailer of Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be releasing soon. The film is already the talk of the town and fans are eagerly waiting for it to release.
