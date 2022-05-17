Ananya Panday opts for comfy summer wear for outing; Shanaya Kapoor looks classy in crop jacket; PICS

Bollywood actress and their fashion game are always the talk of the town. The ladies are expected to be on top of their style game every time they step out in the city - be it for a workout, casual outing, airport look, red carpet look and more. Bollywood actresses are always on the radar of the fashion police. Recently, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn as they were papped in the city and won hearts with their respective fashion choices.

In the pics, Ananya had opted for a grey coloured tank top which she had paired with white coloured shorts and white flip flops. The Student of The Year 2 actress completed her look with a blue coloured handbag and tied her hair in a low back bun. She was accompanied by her mother Bhavan Pandey. Ananya’s look was undoubtedly a perfect one to beat the heat. On the other hand, Shanaya made heads turn as she was spotted in a cream coloured zipper jacket with she had paired with denims. The young actress, who will be making her big Bollywood debut soon, completed her look with a back pony.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shanaya will be making her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming directorial Bedhadak. The movie will also star Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada who will also be making their debut in Bollywood along with Shanaya.

On the other hand, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Besides, she is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

