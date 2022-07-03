Ananya Panday opts for comfy t-shirt & shorts, adorns bright smile as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel of Bollywood. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, she has been in the limelight. Although she is only a few films old, she has made her own place in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She is also quite active on Instagram, where she often treats fans to pictures and videos of herself. Moreover, she also gets photographed whenever she steps out in the city. Take a look at her recent photos.

Yesterday, she was spotted in the Andheri neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a blue crop top, which she wore with a pair of shorts. Her hair was tied in a bun with a middle parting. She did not have any makeup on. Ananya also wore a pair of white sliders. She completed her look with a blue bag that she carried with her. The actress acknowledged the media and even posed for photos as the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Ananya Panday’s latest photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Liger in the pipeline. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh will feature Ananya alongside Vijay Deverakonda. While Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut with the film, Ananya will be making her Telugu debut. Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty. She will feature with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the movie, which is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. It is being directed by Singh and will portray a coming-of-age story in a digital era.

