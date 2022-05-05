Ananya Panday opts for a cool girl-next-door look, waves at paps as she gets spotted; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. Apart from entertaining her fans in movies, Ananya also keeps them engaged with her amazing posts on social media. She is quite active on her Instagram space where she regularly treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Moreover, her exquisite fashion sense is loved by her fans. Whenever she steps out, she makes headlines and today was no different.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday got spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s office in Mumbai. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress went for a casual and cute outfit that suited her just too much. She sported a yellow tie and dye tee with ripped blue shorts. She also had a navy blue handbag and completed the look with white slip-ons. Well, her outfit is perfect for this hot and humid summer months. The beautiful actress even smiled and posed for the shutterbugs before entering the office.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday now has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has her Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She was highly praised for her brilliant performance in the movie.

