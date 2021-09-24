Ananya Panday or Alia Bhatt, VOTE for the all black OOTD that you'd love to don for an evening soiree

A colour that works all seasons and everyone manages to look good in it is Black. The classy and elegant colour manages to suit every skin tone and is a favourite of many Btown stars. Speaking of this, as the week has gone by, two of the favourite stars, and Ananya Panday were spotted sporting different all-black looks as they headed out in the city. Now, between the two popular and stylish Btown stars, it's time to pick the one who nailed her black look.

Ananya was snapped this week as she stepped out with her mother Bhavana Pandey to visit Manish Malhotra's house for a get-together. The gorgeous Khaali Peeli star ensured she was clad in the classy black look from head to toe. In her photos, one can see Ananya sporting a one-shoulder jumpsuit with heels. Ananya opted for glam makeup with her all-black OOTN. She left her hair open and managed to make heads turn with her look.

On the other hand, Alia was seen making her way to inspect the progress of 's bungalow in the city on Friday. For a casual outing, Alia opted for an all-black look. She is seen clad in a crop top with matching tights and sneakers. Alia left her hair open and she opted for a double mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The Raazi star opted to don a casual all-black look that may be perfect if you wish to go for a hassle-free look.

Now, with both Alia and Ananya giving their own twist to their all-black looks, it is your turn to take your pick. Vote and tell us in the comments between Alia and Ananya, which star's look did justice to the classy colour black.

