Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria: Who do you think will rule the box office in the next 5 years? VOTE NOW

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria set foot in the industry together in 2019. Who do you think will be making a mark at the box office? Cast your vote below.

With a decent know-how of the workings of the Bollywood industry, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria set foot in the industry together in 2019 and since then have gone on to have a good number of fans and fan clubs. The actresses started off with Student Of The Year 2 which received a mixed response at the box office. In the film, Ananya played the spunky college girl, while Tara played Mia the love interest. The girls since the film's release have had a steady growth when it comes to their social media fan following.

Soon after, Ananya landed Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 classic, the actress stood out in this comedy drama which did well at the box office. Whereas, Tara took on an intense role in starrer Marjaavaan as a mute girl who taught music to young kids. While Marjaavaan did not create much noise at the box office, Tara was noticed.

With two films down the line, Ananya and Tara have lapped up interesting projects. While Ananya will be teaming up with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli, Tara will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 tentatively titled Tadap.

The actresses are currently head-to-head and it will be interesting to see where their film choices take them. So, given their film choices, who do you think will rule the box office in the next five years? Vote your answers below.

VOTE NOW:

[Note: If the poll option is not visible, CLICK HERE

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More