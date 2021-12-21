Ananya Panday is over the moon due to audience’s response to Gehraiyaan: Overwhelmed by all the love

Ananya Panday is all over the news these days courtesy her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and will mark the trio’s first collaboration. While the project has been creating a massive buzz for a while, the makers took the social media by a storm as they announced the title of the movie. This isn’t all. They had also released the teaser of Gehraiyaan and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

And while it continues to be the talk of the town, Ananya can’t keep calm about the love being showered upon this Shakun Batra directorial. Taking to social media, the Student of The Year 2 actress shared a couple of goofy pics of herself as she was screaming with joy about the response for Gehraiyaan. In the caption, Ananya expressed her gratitude towards the audience and wrote, “Feeeeling overwhelmed by all the love towards #Gehraiyaan and the teaser already #Gehraiyaan, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !!!!!!”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post for Gehraiyaan:

Meanwhile, Ananya is all excited about sharing the screen space with Deepika and Siddhant and called them family. She said, “It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun”.