Ananya Panday pairs athleisure wear with high heels in her latest photos and fans are loving it; view PICS

Ananya Panday is quite the emerging star right now, as the Student Of The Year 2 actress is everywhere. Ananya has managed to have fans gush over her with her debut film, and now that she is two films old already, she sure has quite a lot of work coming in ahead of her. The actress has made it a point to garner attention for not just her work, but also her sense of fashion, since she does have quite the mass appeal and does a good job with experiments here and there.

And now, the actress has caught our attention once again, this time with her athleisure look. From what looks like a photo shoot, Ananya shared some photos on her social media, where she paired her athleisure wear with a pair of black heels and well, who knew it would look so stunning and super chic? Well, the cuts and the added colour to the overall black ensemble gave the outfit an edge and that is why we think it is ultra cool, and fans agree as well.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos right here:

On the work front, Ananya just made an official announcement about working with the south star Vijay Deverakonda, and with that, she also welcomed him to Bollywood. She shared some stills, and it definitely has B-town talking about it. Currently, she is working on Khaali Peeli, and will also be seen in an untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

