Ananya Panday on paparazzi: Some of them are my friends and I have fun chatting with them

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and even before her debut film hit the screens, Ananya had signed her next film- Pati Patni Aur Woh. As we speak, Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the screens and performing well at the box office, and it was only two days back that Ananya Panday, Kartik and Bhumi were papped at the success bash of the film. Now we all know that in today’s day and age, B-town stars are always surrounded by cameras and be it airport, gym or parties, the paparazzi is always clicking them.

And talking about Ananya Panday, she is paparazzi’s favourite because whenever she is paped in the city, she is always happily posing for them and sometimes, even talks to them, and during a recent interview, when this SOTY 2 star was quizzed about paparazzi, she was all praises for them as she said that they all are such lovely people and they are doing their jobs at the end of the day. “They are so respectful, kind and loving. Now they have started calling me Tapasya, which is my character in Pati Patni Aur Woh. It’s really sweet and it’s such a warm feeling when you are known by your character’s name. Some of them are my friends and I have fun chatting with them,” shared Ananya

Now post Pati Patni Aur Woh, this young lady will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and talking about the film, Ananya said that she resumed shoot last week and she is really excited for the film. Talking about her role in the film, Ananya said that it is very different from how she is as a person but she is looking forward to play someone who is not like her.

Hindustan Times

