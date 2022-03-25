Ananya Panday & Parineeti Chopra get rid of their heels, wear bathroom slippers with party ensembles

Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra have added their own twist to their glamourous party ensembles. A few moments back, Parineeti took to her Instagram space and shared an inside picture from Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded 50th birthday bash which took place last week. In the picture, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress can be seen posing with Ananya in their stylish black dresses. However, it looks like they ditched their heels amidst the bash and opted for comfortable white bathroom slippers.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram feed, Parineeti captioned it, “Let me tell you what REALLY happens... @ananyapanday Please explain (cross emoji) (heels emoji)”. As soon as Parineeti shared the hilarious picture, fans and followers flooded her post with reactions. Ananya Panday too responded to the post as she commented, “My dearest! No explanation can do justice to the behaviour displayed”. To this, Parineeti replied, "@ananyapanday Dearest of all, one has shown their true colours post red carpet appearance". Celebrity fashion stylist wrote, “you know this is GUTS! Can’t send you ll anywhere @ananyapanday @parineetichopra”. Parineeti replied, "You didn't give us the whole look."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday’s picture:

On the work front, Parineeti will be soon seen in Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress has opted to back out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, as there are date overlap issues with Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Chamkila.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

