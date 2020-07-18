Ananya Panday pens a sweet birthday note for ‘the coolest cat’ Bhumi Pednekar and it is all about love

It’s Bhumi Pednekar’s 31st birthday today and her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday shared a special note for the lady on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she is celebrating her 31st birthday. The actress, who made her acting debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, has carved a niche for herself in her career of five years. Not just she has won hearts with her acting prowess and stunning looks, Bhumi’s fashion statements also garner her a lot of appreciation. So, as she turned a year older today, the Bala actress was seen flooded with best wishes from all corners of the world.

Interestingly, her co-star from 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya Panday also showered birthday love on Bhumi and even called the lady the coolest cat. The Student of The Year 2 actress shared a stunning picture of herself with Bhumi on Instagram. While Ananya was nailing the glamorous look in her black outfit, Bhumi looked ravishing in her shimmery coca-cola coloured dress. In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Happy happy happiest to the coolest cat. Stay crazy beautiful lover always!! I have so much love for you Bhumsss @bhumipednekar.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for Bhumi Pednekar:

Talking about the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Besides, Bhumi has also been roped in to play the lead role in ’s production Durgavati which is a remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty.

