Ananya Panday pens a sweet birthday note for Manish Malhotra; Calls him the loveliest & warmest person

Manish Malhotra celebrates his 54th birthday on December 5, 2020. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has sent her best wishes to him ahead of his special day.

Manish Malhotra turns a year older on December 5, 2020, and wishes have been already showered on him from all over the country. The ace designer has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for the longest possible time. He has been designing the costumes of many noted B-town celebs right from the 1990s and continues doing so even now. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the special appearances that he has made in some movies and won hearts!

Ananya Panday has now penned a sweet note for Manish Malhotra on his birthday and shared an adorable throwback picture with him on Instagram. Both of them are seen adorably hugging each other while twinning in all-black outfits at some party. Apart from that, the Student of the Year 2 actress also adds a caption with the post that reads, “Happy bday to the best best best! The warmest, loveliest – my forever favourite @manishmalhotra05 (sic).”

Check out her post below:

For the unversed, Malhotra also designed Ananya’s costumes along with the rest of the star cast for her debut movie Student of the Year 2. Meanwhile, the actress last appeared in the movie Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming project that also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. She will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for a Pan India movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

