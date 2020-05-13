Ananya Panday pens a sweet birthday note for SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra & shares a goofy BTS pic with him

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a cute throwback behind-the-scenes photo with Punit Malhotra. Along with it, she wished the Student Of The Year 2 director on his birthday. Check it out.

Just 3 days back, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 completed 1 year and the entire team celebrated by sharing cute photos with each other during the course of filming the movie. Now, it is director Punit D Malhotra’s birthday and once again, wishes have been pouring in for him from his cast. Among them, Ananya, who played Shreya in the second part directed by Punit, also penned a sweet birthday wish for her debut director.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya didn’t just pen a sweet birthday note for Punit, she even shared a goofy behind-the-scenes photo with him. In the photo, Ananya can be seen standing near a river with Punit. Punit is seen wearing a cap with ‘director’ written on it and Ananya is seen smiling away sans makeup. The gorgeous starlet shared that the cap Punit is wearing in the photo is made by her for him. Yes, and Ananya wrote in her birthday note for Punit that she loves him as much he loved the cap made by her.

Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday my P! Love u as much as u love this cap I made u.” Well, surely Ananya and Punit share a great bond of friendship and that is evident from the fun wish she penned for her debut director on social media. Meanwhile, many others like , Manish Malhotra, and more have penned sweet wishes for Punit.

Check out Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for Punit Malhotra:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

