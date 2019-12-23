Ananya Panday pens a sweet message for brother Ahaan Panday on his birthday; calls him a star

Ananya Panday, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, has wished her brother Ahaan Panday on his birthday. Read on to know more about the same.

Ananya Panday is currently one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry and there is no doubt about this fact. The stunning beauty made her debut earlier this year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and now she has become one of the most sought after actresses of B – town. Ananya has given another stellar performance in her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co – starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The SOTY 2 actress recently jetted off to Dubai for enjoying her vacations the pictures of which she has been sharing on social media. In the midst of all this, Ananya did not forget to wish her cousin brother Ahaan Panday on his birthday. She has shared two throwback pictures with Ahaan on her Instagram handle one of which is from their childhood. The Khaali Peeli actress calls him ‘jaan’ in one of the pictures while in the other one she calls him a star.

Check out the pictures of Ananya Panday with Ahaan Panday below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame. The comedy thriller has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. It happens to be a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled back in the month of August this year.

