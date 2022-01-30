Ananya Panday’s all-white attire raises temperature of Bigg Boss 15 sets as she promotes Gehraiyaan; PICS

Ananya Panday is making her fans go crazy every single day with her fashion game. All eyes are on her as she along with her co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are on a promotions spree to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The SOTY 2 actress has been oozing out hotness in every attire that she has been wearing for the promotional events of the movie. Even today, Ananya set the temperatures soaring in an all-white attire that she wore for promoting the Shakun Batra directorial on the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

As we all know, it is Bigg Boss 15’s grand finale today and the team of Gehraiyaan is supposed to be there for promoting their upcoming movie. Ananya Panday was spotted on the sets in an all-white attire and we have to admit that the actress looked absolutely stunning. She wore a white coloured tube top with buckles on both sides and buttons in the middle. Ananya paired her top with a mini skirt and completed her look with neon green pumps. The SOTY 2 actress tied a ponytail and posed with a bright smile for the paps before heading inside.

Take a look:

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. As the release date of the movie is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehraiyaan will not be released theatrically. Instead, the movie will have an OTT premier on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's cropped sweater and distressed jeans combination is perfect to beat the chill: Yay or nay?