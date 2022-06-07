Ananya Panday to play a lawyer alongside Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s C. Sankaran Nair biopic?

Ever since Karan Johar has made the official announcement about making a film on C. Sankaran Nair fans have been excitedly waiting for the makers to reveal the star cast. Although no official confirmation has come in this regard but there are several names which are doing the rounds. This project will be helmed by Karan Tyagi and it is based on the untold and legendary story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who played an active part during British's rule in India. Several reports suggest that Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular role. And now the latest reports suggest that Ananya Panday will be playing the female lead in the film.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Mid Day, Karan Johar, who is busy with the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo has already begun the groundwork of his upcoming movie C Sankaran biopic. The courtroom drama, titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, will be helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. Akshay Kumar might step into the shoes of the late lawyer activist and if reports are to be believed then Ananya Panday too will play a crucial role in the film. Reportedly this film will be based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire and it will revolve around the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the massacre.

A source close to the film reported that Ananya Panday will play the role of a feisty junior lawyer. However, she has yet to sign the dotted line. It is also said that the film will be rolling after Akshay Kumar wraps up a chunk of the Soorarai Pottru remake.

Meanwhile, sharing the official announcement, Karan also announced that the project will be helmed by Karan Tyagi. He wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned!"

