Ananya Panday to play the second lead in Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi's modern love story? Find out

A few days back, Pinkvilla had reported to you that Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to romance in a modern-day love story. The two are reportedly coming together for a movie directed by Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor and Sons helmer Shakun Batra. The untitled project is fueled by 's Dharma Productions and the movie is expected to go on the floors in March 2020. The insider had also revealed that the movie will feature two couples, one of which is Deepika and Siddhant.

And now as per latest reports by TOI, Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the second lead in the film. As per reports, the director wanted a fresh pair hence he chose Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya in the film. Hunt for an actor opposite Ananya is still going on. Besides this, the hunt for location has begun and the film will be shot in India. Shakun Batra has said that he will be soon making an official announcement of the film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 with and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. Ananya Panday was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress has been received a lot of praise for her performance as the glamorous Tapasya Singh aka Woh in the movie. The movie also starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is currently shooting for her upcoming project Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

