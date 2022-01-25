Ananya Panday on playing Tia in Gehraiyaan: It’s one of most emotionally fleshed-out characters I’ve played

Ananya Panday has been creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Ananya will be seen playing the role of Tia whose fiancé cheats on her with her cousin. While her performance in the trailer has already left the audience wanting for more, the Khaali Peeli actress called it the most emotionally fleshed out characters she had played.

Talking about the same, Ananya told Mid Day, “I am only 23. So, it’s not fair to say that I have been through something like this. This is probably one of the most emotionally fleshed-out characters I have played. It was cathartic to play a role like this because I had to draw a lot from myself. I had to tap into my emotions, and [explore] them in depth. Once you go past the barrier where you wonder what people are thinking, and explore your most vulnerable side, only the best in you comes out”. The Student of The Year 2 actress also emphasised that they aren’t propagating infidelity with the movie.

“The choice we all made was to observe this relationship rather than judge it. Just because the film has the concept of infidelity, it doesn’t mean we are endorsing or glorifying it. We are merely observing four characters, their reactions and complexities. It was important for us not to judge the relationship. We are leaving it to the audience, and are keen to know their perspective on it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ananya is over the moon for collaborating with Deepika for the first time and has been all praises for her. She asserted, “I always looked up to her as an actor, but now I’ve started loving her for the person she is. She makes sure no one feels left out. She doesn’t make anyone feel overwhelmed, and is warm and loving”.

