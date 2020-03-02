Ananya Panday poses with a fan for a selfie but her nose pin demands all the attention; Check it out

Ananya Panday gets clicked with a fan but it is her nose pin that steals the limelight.

Ananya Panday stirred up a storm on the internet when she shared a selfie flaunting her nose pin. and other celebs too were left awestruck seeing the same. Despite being one of the new entrants in Bollywood, the young starlet has garnered a lot of love from fans. Ananya Panday is one of the youngest actresses in B-Town. However, it is not only the youth that she resonates with, but audience of all ages are in love with the Student of the Year debutante.

Ananya is one of the coolest celebs ever. She is cute, candid and casual! The actress often comes across as dainty and delicate but in reality, she is one of the peppiest people in the industry. Ananya is extremely friendly and never shies away from fans. The actress makes it a point to engage with her fans whenever possible. An old picture of the actress posing for pictures with a fan has surfaced on the internet and it is all things warm but it is her nose pin that demands all the attention.

Check it out:

The actress looks like a vision in white as she wore a crop top with denim shorts. Ananya also flaunted henna on her hand and she's shelling out some major desi vibes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has 2 films in her pipeline. She is soon going to be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and in Shakun Batra's film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

