Ananya Panday poses on a Guava tree, displays her 'inner happy' self in these radiant PICS from the trip

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses of the new generation. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures and videos of her and manages to make her fans and followers go gaga over her. The actress is on vacation as she had gone to bring in the new year away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Reportedly, her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter too is along with her on this trip. Ananya shared a picture of her posing from a Guava tree and we bet it would bring a smile to your faces too.

In the first picture that Ananya Panday shared, she is wearing a neon green monkey cap and she has paired it with a white sweater top. Sunrays are falling straight on her face as she has left her hair open. In the next picture, we can see that Ananya has climbed a Guava tree and is sitting on a branch as she looks up towards the sun and the light falls on her face. The actress has paired her sweater top with light blue ripped jeans and black boots. Sharing these pictures, Ananya wrote, “channelling my inner happy in a guava farm.”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The makers on December 31st also released the much-awaited first glimpse of the film. Apart from this, Panday will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next feature alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot. He also has Pippa in the pipeline.

