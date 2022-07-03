Ananya Panday poses with her ‘best boy’ Adarsh Gourav & Kho Gaye Hum Kahan team; Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts

Ananya Panday has been shooting for her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the past couple of weeks. Recently a source close to Ananya exclusively revealed that she has been shooting non-stop for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan since June in Mumbai. She is mostly shooting at night for the film. It is said that she will complete shooting for this film by mid-July. Well, today the actress shared a couple of fun pictures from what appears to be a party with her team and the pictures also feature her co-star Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her from the party. In the first picture, we can see Ananya dressed in baggy pants and orange coloured crop top. She leans ahead as Adarsh Gourav and Anya Singh stand behind her and pose in a goofy manner. Then comes a picture of the Gehraiyaan actress posing cutely wearing a black hat. We can also see her posing with Tara Sutaria in one of the pictures. Adarsh too shared a couple of pictures and captioned them, “50 days of play with this mad bunch. Missed you @siddhantchaturvedi.” Siddhant Chaturvedi was missing from the pictures but he took to the comments section to post a heart emoji.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. It is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age. Talking about Liger, it is helmed by Puri Jagganadh. She will be starring in this much-talked-about Pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she shares a monochrome PIC: Caught in between moments​