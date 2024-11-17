Ananya Panday poses with girlies Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda as Zoya Akhtar drops PIC of ‘Freedom 24’; fans say ‘Movie ane wali inki pakkaa’

Ananya Panday’s friendship with Bollywood girlies Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda is best known worldwide. The four besties are often spotted in town, catching up on B-town's latest gossip and sharing some laughs with each other. Zoya Akhtar joined the ladies at their recent reunion. Soon after the filmmaker dropped an image of the four divas, fans started speculating a possible collaboration between them.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo featuring Call Be Bae actress Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda. In the image, the four best girls of B-town sat on a couch as they posed for Akhtar’s lenses.

Sharing the image, the director penned, “Freedom 24 @suhanakhan2 @shanayakapoor02 @ananyapanday @navyananda #bestiegirls #bestgirls.” Ananya also dropped the same image, calling them her ‘girrrrrls’.

Soon after the photo went viral, a user took to the comments section and penned, “Movie ane wali inki pakkaa” while another wrote, “Beauties in one frame”. While a third expressed admiration for the ‘angles’, a fourth stated that they’re “Friendship goal.”

Zoya and Suhana worked together for the first time in Khan’s debut film, The Archies. Since then, they shared a cordial bond. As for Ananya, she worked with Akhtar in the 2023 movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, penned and co-produced by the filmmaker and helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. While Shanaya hasn’t worked with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director yet, a possible collaboration seems to be on the cards.

As for Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya, she has clearly stated in the past that she doesn’t have any interest in following the footsteps of her maternal family and becoming an actress. In fact, she recently joined IIM, Ahmedabad, for the Blended Post Graduate Programme. Nanda has also been active in promoting and expanding her dad’s business, heads Project Naveli NGO, and aspires to become a successful entrepreneur.

