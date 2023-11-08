Ananya Panday poses with icons Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto

Ananya Panday is on a roll! The year turned out to be a remarkable year as her last release Dream Girl 2 emerged successful at the box office. Now, days after celebrating her 25th birthday and holidaying in the Maldives, the actress is back to her professional commitments. The actress was recently in New York City for a brand launch event. During the grand event, the actress was seen sharing moments with global stars Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, renowned supermodel Jasmine Tookes, and Freida Pinto.

Ananya Panday attends an event with global stars in New York City

The rising sensation Ananya Panday recently attended a brand launch event in New York. Several photographs and videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. In the media surfaced on social media, the Dream Girl 2 actress can be seen sharing moments with global stars Kim Kardashian, former American Tennis player Serena Williams, American model Ashley Graham, renowned supermodel Jasmine Tookes, and Freida Pinto.

Ananya was accompanied by her sister, Rysa Panday to the event. For the special occasion, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue body-con long floor-length dress accompanied by silver heels. The actress for the hairdo tied a ponytail. With immaculate makeup, the actress accessorized her look with elegant and classy jewelry.

Take a look:

Being happy to be accompanied by sister Rysa, Ananya wrote, “So Grateful I had my Rysu by my side (accompanied by red heart emojis)

Friends and family react to the post

The post shared by the Student of The Year 2 actress led her friends and family to drop heartfelt comments. Proud mother Bhavna Pandey commented, “Love love love (accompanied by red-heart and nazar amulet emojis).

While BFF Suhana Khan commented, “Killing ittt (accompanied by red-heart emojis)” and Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My beauty (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)

In addition to this, Bhavna Pandey also took to her Instagram to express her happiness over her daughter’s achievement as she wrote, “So proud of you my gorgeous girl!!! Shine on !!! (blue heart, star and nazar amulet emoji)

Take a look:

About Ananya Panday's line-up of projects

Speaking of Ananya Panday’s work front, the actress will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. In addition to this, she also has her web show, Call Me Bae lined up.

