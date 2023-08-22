Ananya Panday poses with Karisma Kapoor in UNSEEN PIC from Ibiza vacay; calls Lolo her ‘fave’

In July, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures from her trip to Ibiza. She was accompanied by her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday, as well as her sister Rysa. Bhavana and Chunky also shared a number of pictures, giving fans a sneak-peek into their Ibiza vacay. They were also joined by Karisma Kapoor in Ibiza, and now Lolo has shared pictures from the holiday a month later. Karisma reminisced about the fun time she spent with Ananya and Bhavana in Ibiza, and on Tuesday, she shared some unseen pictures with them.

Karisma Kapoor shares PICS from Ibiza vacay with Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey

Karisma Kapoor shared a series of pictures from her vacation. The first one is a selfie clicked by Ananya Panday. In the picture, the Dream Girl 2 actress is seen in a green bikini, with black sunglasses on. She is sitting next to Karisma Kapoor, who looks stunning in a black dress, teamed with matching sunglasses. The next pictures show Karisma and Bhavana Pandey posing by the beach. The backdrop is simply beautiful, and Karisma looked gorgeous in the thigh-high slit dress. Karisma shared another photo of the delicious pizza and salad that she had, while in Ibiza.

Reminiscing the fond memories, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Ibiza - Sneak Peek #familyandfriends #takemeback #tuesdaythoughts.” Ananya commented on the picture, and wrote, “Lolooooo fave,” while Bhavana commented, “Lolo !!! Our chats by the pool.” Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been hitting the headlines for her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. It was during her Europe vacay that they were spotted together. A video that went viral on social media showed Ananya and Aditya riding scooters, while a picture of them chatting at a restaurant in Lisbon had also surfaced.

Work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and a web show, Call Me Bae in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania alongside Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Bhavana Pandey shares family pic from Spain vacay amid Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumors