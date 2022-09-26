Ananya Panday posts epic throwback pictures to wish ‘daddy cool’ Chunky Panday on his birthday

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday turns 60 today, and he celebrated his pre-birthday bash on Saturday with his friends from the film industry. The star-studded birthday bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and many others. Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Navya Nanda, Sussanne Khan, Fardeen Khan, were also present at the party, and pictures from the bash went viral on social media. Now, on Chunky Panday’s birthday, his daughter Ananya Panday has shared a lovely post to wish him.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to post some lovely throwback pictures of her dad Chunky Panday on the occasion of his birthday. The first picture shows Chunky Panday posing with Ananya at a beach, while another photo shows him holding baby Ananya. The actress also shared some goofy throwback pictures of Chunky Panday, and lastly, a mirror selfie of the actor with his wife Bhavana Pandey. In her caption, Ananya called her dad ‘the OG’, and penned a sweet yet heartfelt note that read, “happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool.”