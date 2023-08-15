Ananya Panday praises Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha; says, 'She is the most adorable kid'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, with close family members and friends in attendance. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022, a few months after their wedding in April. Now in a recent interview, Ananya Panday who is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 talked about Alia's daughter and was all praise.

Ananya Panday praises Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya Panday said all cute things about Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor. She said, "She (Alia Bhatt) has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don't want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is."

As per a source quoted by Masala.com in a June 2023 report, "The moment you see Raha, you will instantly get reminded of the little Alia Bhatt, who was an absolutely admirable kid. The Kapoor and Bhatt families are elated to have Raha in their lives, and every day they have a discussion about who she looks like. There are affirmations by many that Raha is a carbon copy of her mother, Alia, and even Ranbir has agreed."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, the actress said, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is set to feature in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated to release on August 25, 2023. Dream Girl 2 is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also helmed the first part of the film. It brings together a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani.

ALSO READ: Did Ananya Panday refuse to pose with Dream Girl 2 co-star Manjot Singh during promotions? Here's the truth