Ananya Panday proves to be a Harry Potter buff as she graces a magazine cover; BFF Suhana Khan is all hearts

Suhana Khan is clearly a big cheerleader for her best friend Ananya Panday. Once again, as Ananya turned cover star for a magazine amid lockdown, Suhana could not stop herself from showering her with love.

Amid the lockdown, many Bollywood stars have found a unique way to let fans into their lives and homes via magazine covers and following this, Ananya Panday too has managed to leave fans in awe of her chilled-out personality with her latest post. The Khaali Peeli actress has been spending time at home, indulging in activities she likes. And BFF has been showering her with love. From pampering herself to watching movies to bingeing on web shows, Ananya has been making the most of her time. And now, she even graced the cover of a magazine.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped the latest cover of a fashion magazine. In the photo, the SOTY 2 star can be seen opting for cool and casual clothes as she browses through the pages of her favourite book, Harry Potter. Ananya can be seen clad in a white tee with matching baggy pants. Her hair can be seen tied up partially and she can be seen chilling at home as she spends a day reading her most favourite book, Harry Potter.

Seeing Ananya turn cover star for a magazine, Suhana could not resist and took to the comment section and dropped a sweet compliment. Suhana dropped two heart eyes emoticons and loved Ananya’s look on the cover. A day back too, when Ananya shared throwback photos on social media, Suhana couldn’t help but praise her best friend.

Check out Ananya’s magazine cover and Suhana’s comment:

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her film with Ishaan Khatter, titled Khaali Peeli. The duo will be seen together in the action drama. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the release has been postponed. Apart from this, Ananya also has a film with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and another with Vijay Deverakonda.

