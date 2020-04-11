Ananya Panday proves she has a sweet tooth as she gives a glimpse of caramel brownies before gorging on them

Ananya Panday has a sweet tooth and her latest Instagram post showing a glimpse of salted caramel brownies is a proof of the same. Check out her post.

The Coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on everyone’s lives one way or the other. But on the positive side, it has brought us closer to our loved ones and there is no denying about the same. Ananya Panday has also been making the most of her quarantine period spending time with her family members the glimpses of which she has been sharing on social media too. A few days back, she shared a picture of herself enjoying some pancakes made by father Chunky Panday.

The Khaali Peeli actress was seen drooling over the pancakes made by her father as he cuts them out for her. Well, it seems like Ananya has a sweet tooth and is currently making most of the same by indulging in some yummy delicacies made at home. The stunning diva has recently shared a sneak peek of some freshly made salted caramel brownies before gorging on them. Well, she is surely enjoying her quarantine break, what say!

Check out Ananya Panday’s Instagram post below:

However, she did not reveal the chef's identity this time which slightly hints towards the fact that she has made the brownies herself. Despite being just two films old, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. She has given a stellar performance in her first two films and is now eagerly waiting for the release of her third film, Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame. The first look of this action thriller has been unveiled on social media a long time back. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan.

Credits :Instagram

