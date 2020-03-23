Ananya Panday proves yet again she's a Peppa Pig fan as she paints the character during quarantine mode

In the video, Ananya and her younger sister Rysa can be seen painting in a room which is completely filled with newspapers, paints and the two 'picasso's' as Chunky refers to them.

Ananya Panday is getting on with self isolation as she is looking for newer ways to make sure she does not end up in boredom. The actress' father, Chunky Panday, is also keeping himself active on social media. He recently shared a video of his daughters, Ananya and Rya, spending their time doing something qualitative. In the video, Ananya and her younger sister Rysa can be seen painting in a room which is completely filled with newspapers, paints and the two 'picasso's' as Chunky referred to them.

As Chunky gives a glimpse into their quarantine activities, Ananya and Rysa both can be seen painting the animated and much loved character Peppa Pig. This is not the first time that Ananya's love for Peppa Pig has been spotted. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress also often is spotted with a white tote bag which has a stuffed Peppa Pig hanging to it. Ananya has been spotted with the bag on multiple occasions.

Check out Ananya's Peppa Pig painting below:

Apart from Peppa Pig, we also could not help but notice the 'Flash' , 'Wonder Woman' and 'Superman' posters on the wall. Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh in 2019 after making her debut in May 2019. She is now gearing up for her third film -- Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

