Ananya Panday raises the oomph factor, looks fabulous in blue corset top and beige trousers; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Ananya always remains in the limelight. Apart from her performances on celluloid, the young actress also maintains an active presence on social media. Speaking of which a couple of hours back, she yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, giving fans a nice look at her fabulous outfit for Liger promotions. For the unversed, she is currently busy promoting her upcoming film where she will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday’s latest photos

Ananya took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and posted a few new pictures. In the photos, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen donning a powder blue corset top. She wore it with a pair of striking beige trousers. She also wore a pair of matching boots to complete her OOTD. Her shoulder-length hair was left open with a middle-parting. She sported a nude makeup look. Ananya also struck a few attractive poses for the photos.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “(butterfly emoji) wearing blue but feeling anything but blue in Vadodara (tongue out emoji) (blue heart emoji) #Liger #Liger25thAugust.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh is slated to release on the 25th of August. It will mark Ananya’s debut in Telugu films, and Vijay’s debut in Bollywood.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the movie also co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. It is a coming-of-age story of three individuals in a digital era.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Ananya will feature in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl sequel, to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the first part, will lead the upcoming film as well. A source close to production told us, "The makers were in talks with Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2. And as per our sources, makers of the film have zeroed down Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana." When we tried reaching out to Ananya Panday's team, they were unavailable to comment.

