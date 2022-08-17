Ananya Panday raises temperature in blue bodycon dress, shares new PICS; Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda REACT

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and ever since then, the young actress has been constantly in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential in films, Ananya also keeps her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of new photos. Have you seen them yet?

Ananya Panday’s latest photos

Earlier yesterday, Ananya took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and treated fans to a slew of new pictures. In the photos, the Gehraiyaan actress looked gorgeous as ever, as she donned a stunning blue bodycon dress with a cut out detailing at the front, along with a back slit. She also wore striking blue heels to complete her look. Ananya opted for a soft glam makeup look, while her hair was styled in soft waves. She struck several attractive poses as the camera clicked her.

Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “(blue fish emoji) promotions day 6282762272 (laughing emoji) #Liger25thAugust.”

As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral in no time. Among others her close friends Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda also left reactions in the comments. While Suhana wrote “Wowww (heart eye emoji)”, Navya dropped a blue heart emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, Ananya is now gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Liger, where she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, and backed by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the pan-India film is slated to release on the 25th of August. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya will also star in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

