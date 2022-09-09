Ananya Panday raises the temperature in white bikini, shares PICS from her Italy vacation; Suhana Khan REACTS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in B’Town. She made her debut in 2019 with Student of The Year 2, where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, Ananya has been a part of the limelight. Although only a few films old, she has made a space for herself in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. Apart from showcasing her acting potential in films, Ananya also keeps her fans and followers entertained on social media as she treats them to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few hours back she took to Instagram and shared new photos from her vacation in Italy.

Ananya Panday stuns the internet in a white bikini on her Italian vacay

Some time back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of aesthetic photos with her followers. In the pictures, the Liger actress can be seen enjoying her day in the sea. She looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful printed white bikini. She had no makeup on, and styled her hair in a low bun with a middle parting. She accesorized the look with a pair of chic shades and minimal jewellry. While in a couple of pictures she posed on a boat, she was seen taking a dip in the water inside a cave in yet another photo.

Sharing these pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop (sun emoji, boat emoji, waves emoji)”.

As soon as she shared the pictures, they were flooded with likes and comments. Among others, her BFF Suhana Khan left comments as well. The first one read, “Thanks I feel like I’m in Italy with you.” The other comment had a couple of heart face emojis.

Take a look: