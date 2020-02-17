Ananya Panday REACTS to ‘Papatii’ Chunky Panday’s congratulatory note for her Filmfare win; Take a look

After making her debut with SOTY2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar

Ananya Panday is on cloud nine and rightly so because the young actress bagged her first ever Filmfare Award for Student of the year 2 for Best Debut (Female). Needless to say, as much as Ananya was jumping with joy, her parents were equally celebrating the news. An emotional mother Bhavana Panday took to Instagram to post a photo of Ananya sleeping with the black lady and alongside the photo, Bhavna penned an emotional note as she wrote, “So proud of you my Baby Girl !!! Love you too much !!! Keep Shining !!! #grateful #blessed Thank you !!!”

Now daddy Chunky Panday, too is over the moon, thanks to his daughters feat and Chunky, too, penned an emotional note for his baby girl as he wrote, “Congratulations my Big little girl @ananyapandayy for winning the Black Lady. Best debut #soty . Thank you @DharmaMovies @filmfare and You All for making this Possible.” Soon after, Ananya took to Twitter to drop a cute note for her daddy’s congratulatory note as she wrote, “Love you so much papatiii.”

Post her Filmfare win, Ananya, who also debuted on the red carpet in a yellow and black outfit, in an interview, expressed a sense of excitement on winning the best debut award as she said that the first thing she did after her name was announced was to hug (host) for 10 sec. thereafter, Ananya called dad to inform him. After making her debut with SOTY2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and next, she will be seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ with Ishaan Khatter. Also, Ananya has bagged Shakun Batra’s untitled film opposite and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Love you so much papatiii https://t.co/UtPXe4dm58 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 17, 2020

