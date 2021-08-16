Ananya Panday reacts to social media trolls: Mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho? It's really funny

Actor Ananya Panday, who has recently wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor often gets trolled on social media, however this time she had a befitting reply in store for all the haters. During the interaction, host Arbaaz showed Ananya Panday that a social media user had called out her accent saying that it made their ears bleed. To which Ananya said “I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu”.

Further she came across another comment that read, “struggling did ki jai ho”. Post reading it, the actor kept her calm, moreover she found the comment funny as Ananya stated, “Haan mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho? It's really funny.” The star made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. Ever since then, she has appeared in a couple of movies including, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Previously, even father Chunky Panday, in an interaction with Etimes, addressed the mean comments that his daughter had to face on social media. The Housefull actor had said, “Well, I told her very important is don't imitate anyone else's success story because it's not going to work for you, carve out your own success story. And never underestimate or overestimate anyone. This is very important in our industry.”

Ananya Panday had also exclusively told Pinkvilla, “I think the problem with cyberbullying and people being mean is that you are not the only one who is getting affected, it is not just between you and the bully, it is on a public platform where everyone is seeing it, be it your parents, your friends and random strangers. Even with me, whenever I used to get hate or got trolled, my parents would get more affected than me, especially my mom.”

In terms of work, Ananya Panday has completed filming Shakun Batra’s next. Apart from this, she also has a pan-India release alongside South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic sports film, Liger has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi language.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says, ‘It infuriates me when trolls comment on my family, be it my dad, mom or sister