Ananya Panday REACTS to rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur and Aishwarya Mohanraj's viral wedding video

Dating rumors between well-known Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been doing rounds on the internet in recent months. However, the couple hasn't officially confirmed anything. In the midst of this, Ananya responded to a viral video featuring YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the video, Aishwarya and Aditya recreated the famous wedding scene from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Ananya Panday reacts to the viral video of Aishwarya Mohanraj and Aditya Roy Kapur

During a recent interview with Netflix, Ananya Panday was seen blushing when Aishwarya Mohanraj asked about the viral video of Aishwarya Mohanraj and Aditya Roy Kapur where they recreated the the famous wedding scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

When asked about her social media stalking habits, Ananya jokingly mentioned that as her bio rightly claims that she's a dedicated social media stalker and knows a lot about everyone. Aishwarya then asked Ananya what she knew about her, to which Ananya responded, “That you got married recently, yes? And you love marrying actors during promotions.” For the unversed, the viral video was made by Aditya Roy Kapur and Aishwarya during the promotion of his movie OM: The Battle Within.

Aishwarya Mohanraj asked playfully, with a wide smile on her face, who she had married. This question made Ananya blush. Keeping a stuffed toy in front of her face, Ananya replied, “I don’t know what you are talking about.” HAVE A LOOK:

Love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted at the airport today

The Bollywood rumored couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, was seen at the airport this morning, quite possible that they are heading for a vacation together to celebrate the actress' 25th birthday tomorrow. The two of them sported a casual look as they headed towards the security check. HAVE A LOOK:

Aditya was wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans and carrying some books when he got out of the car at the airport. A few fans immediately came up to him asking for selfies. He obliged and took photos with them before going inside the airport terminal.

Ananya Panday, wore a pink backless top and denim, holding a bag. She opted for a natural look with no makeup, just some light lip balm, and tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look with white sneakers and stud earrings. Ananya also greeted the paparazzi at the airport with a smile before heading inside.

